Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,827 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises about 2.3% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 37,817,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,683,719. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.19 and a beta of 5.73. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $438,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,756 shares of company stock worth $4,462,118 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

