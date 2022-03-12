Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,407 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of -42.19 and a beta of 5.73. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $598,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,756 shares of company stock worth $4,462,118 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

