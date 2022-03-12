Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $36.14. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $422.17 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

PAAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

About Pan American Silver (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.