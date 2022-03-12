Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Trading 3.6% Higher This Week

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $126,562.95 and approximately $173,787.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pancake Bunny alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00034187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00105376 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

Pancake Bunny is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pancake Bunny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pancake Bunny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.