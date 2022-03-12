Pangolin Trading 26.3% Lower Over Last Week (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 12th. In the last week, Pangolin has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $16.94 million and approximately $639,269.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000485 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00047119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.35 or 0.06604166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,087.96 or 0.99887129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00041906 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,184,217 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.