Parity Group (LON:PTY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.10

Shares of Parity Group plc (LON:PTY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09). Parity Group shares last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 18 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.22 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

Parity Group Company Profile (LON:PTY)

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of recruitment, and data and technology solutions in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and Consultancy. The Recruitment segment provides interim recruitment and graduate placement services to various clients.

