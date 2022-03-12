Parity Group (LON:PTY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.10

Shares of Parity Group plc (LON:PTY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09). Parity Group shares last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 18 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.22 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.
Parity Group Company Profile (LON:PTY)
