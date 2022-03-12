Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.47. 3,492,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.87.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 169,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

