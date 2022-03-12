PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. PARSIQ has a market cap of $34.80 million and $378,710.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000608 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.88 or 0.00296102 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000104 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004174 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $469.08 or 0.01204949 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003413 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 147,003,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

