Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,982 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Passage Bio worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 39.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Passage Bio by 9.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Passage Bio by 165,542.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Passage Bio during the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Passage Bio during the second quarter worth $205,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PASG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:PASG opened at $2.95 on Friday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $22.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $160.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Passage Bio news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 8,200 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,346.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 533,800 shares of company stock worth $2,902,866 over the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Passage Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PASG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.