Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Paya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Paya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paya by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000.

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $5.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86. The company has a market cap of $681.22 million, a PE ratio of -516.00 and a beta of -0.10. Paya has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Paya will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

