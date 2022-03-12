Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Paychex by 1,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $120.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.45. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.74 and a 52-week high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

Paychex Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.