PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Boosted by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 502.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after buying an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.5% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,383,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,656,000 after acquiring an additional 158,424 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $96.57 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.29.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

