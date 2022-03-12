PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by WC Walker & Associates Inc.

WC Walker & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 23,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.29.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $96.57. The stock had a trading volume of 15,117,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,678,197. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

