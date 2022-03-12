PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Short Interest Update

PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of PYPTF remained flat at $$7.25 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. PayPoint has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14.

Get PayPoint alerts:

PayPoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.