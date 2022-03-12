Peet DeFi (old) (PTE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $35,862.00

Peet DeFi (old) (CURRENCY:PTE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Peet DeFi (old) has a market cap of $42,114.56 and approximately $35,862.00 worth of Peet DeFi (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peet DeFi (old) has traded flat against the US dollar. One Peet DeFi (old) coin can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00002734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046757 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.91 or 0.06589757 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,115.99 or 0.99951244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00041666 BTC.

Peet DeFi (old) Coin Profile

Peet DeFi (old)’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi (old)’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi

Peet DeFi (old) Coin Trading

