Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 18,696 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 227.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,696 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 42.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,250,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 337,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 94,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 663,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.10.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning stock opened at $89.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.35. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

