Pendal Group Ltd Acquires New Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 414,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,692,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 26,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $68.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
