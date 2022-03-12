Pendal Group Ltd Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,568 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Tigress Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $103.47 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $135.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.64 and a 200-day moving average of $95.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

