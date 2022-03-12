Pendal Group Ltd Buys 1,142 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 327.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total transaction of $2,119,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total transaction of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,505 shares of company stock worth $12,014,856. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $295.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.98. The company has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $221.82 and a 12-month high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AON Profile (Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.