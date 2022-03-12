Pendal Group Ltd Buys 8,365 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 492.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in Tractor Supply by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,992,000 after purchasing an additional 240,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $226.52 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $165.10 and a 1 year high of $239.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.