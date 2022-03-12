Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 274 shares of company stock valued at $169,017. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $659.00 to $686.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Citigroup increased their price objective on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.64.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $577.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $236.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $588.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $559.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

