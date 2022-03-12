Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,628 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,839 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,608 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $50,294,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $32,756,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 84.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,489,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,399,000 after acquiring an additional 684,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

PHM opened at $46.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $50.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.04%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

