Pendal Group Ltd Grows Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMB opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $34.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.94.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.26%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

