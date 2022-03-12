Pendal Group Ltd Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 159.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,910 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,133,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,063,433,000 after purchasing an additional 347,101 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 13.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,195 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,396,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $623,927,000 after acquiring an additional 310,606 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 57.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,948,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,997,000 after acquiring an additional 669,277 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ opened at $44.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

LKQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research downgraded LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

