Pendal Group Ltd Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 134.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,206 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $165,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $60.39 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

