Pendal Group Ltd Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Independence Realty Trust worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 639.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,177,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,894 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,527,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 75.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,732,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,246,000 after acquiring an additional 745,624 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 114.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 686,357 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of IRT opened at $25.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $27.26.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

