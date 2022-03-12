Pendal Group Ltd Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,345,000 after acquiring an additional 316,377 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,728,000 after acquiring an additional 249,251 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,268,000 after acquiring an additional 236,973 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,601,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 962,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,970,000 after acquiring an additional 170,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $144.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.22. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.87%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $3,007,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,450 shares of company stock worth $21,041,879 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

