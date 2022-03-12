Pendal Group Ltd Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.36.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 221,217 shares of company stock worth $27,800,106 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $104.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.87 and a 200-day moving average of $124.58. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

