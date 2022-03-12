Pendal Group Ltd Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 475.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,874 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $170.90 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The company has a market cap of $332.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

