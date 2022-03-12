Pendal Group Ltd Invests $2.20 Million in Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 143,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000.
Separately, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on TCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.
Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.
Tricon Residential Profile (Get Rating)
Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.
