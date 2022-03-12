Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,267 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMO. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,193,000 after acquiring an additional 531,070 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1,723.5% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 455,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,041,000 after acquiring an additional 430,569 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,833,000 after acquiring an additional 381,744 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,251,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,522,334,000 after purchasing an additional 363,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,159,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,803,000 after purchasing an additional 354,609 shares in the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $115.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.02 and a 200 day moving average of $108.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $120.86.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.049 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

BMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$151.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

