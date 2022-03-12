Pendal Group Ltd Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300,326 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 3,190.2% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 200,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,119,000 after acquiring an additional 194,730 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,312,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 354.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,556,000 after purchasing an additional 148,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 197.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 212,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,833,000 after purchasing an additional 140,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH stock opened at $171.07 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 167.72 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.15 and a 200 day moving average of $178.98.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. TheStreet lowered Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.61.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $14,052,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $2,503,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 265,525 shares of company stock valued at $45,154,733. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.