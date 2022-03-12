Pendal Group Ltd Makes New Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,437 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,444,000 after buying an additional 17,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $664,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $530.59 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $467.22 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $620.69 and its 200-day moving average is $654.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $792.59.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,725,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total transaction of $183,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,080 shares of company stock worth $14,424,416 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

