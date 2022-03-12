Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 23,017 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 106.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,017 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 13.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $1,272,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 31,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $2,648,361.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,777 shares of company stock valued at $13,869,119. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day moving average of $71.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

