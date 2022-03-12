Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 8,052 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 235,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,901,000 after acquiring an additional 33,256 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,065.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.87.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $175.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.71 and a 200-day moving average of $188.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $157.80 and a 12 month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.