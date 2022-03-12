Pendal Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 70,200 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after buying an additional 11,630,881 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Twitter by 1,153.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,393,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $144,556,000 after buying an additional 2,202,800 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,893,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 312.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 926,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $55,945,000 after buying an additional 702,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $844,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

TWTR opened at $33.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.60. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,910 shares of company stock worth $1,190,567. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

