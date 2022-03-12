Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.88.

NYSE:AVB opened at $241.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.89. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.24 and a twelve month high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.46%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

