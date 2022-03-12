Pendal Group Ltd Sells 1,179 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Sun Communities by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,763,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,484,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sun Communities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,609,000 after buying an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sun Communities by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,178,000 after buying an additional 426,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,234,000 after buying an additional 89,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,623,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after buying an additional 42,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI opened at $176.44 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.79 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.43.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

