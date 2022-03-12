Pendal Group Ltd Sells 163,018 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,996 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 163,018 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in ENI were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,678 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ENI alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on E. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, AlphaValue raised ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ENI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

E stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.94. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.97 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.9356 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

About ENI (Get Rating)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.