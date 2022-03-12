Pendal Group Ltd Sells 16,917 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,917 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Newmont by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 40,526 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its position in Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,560. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

Newmont stock opened at $76.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.72%.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.