Pendal Group Ltd Sells 20,238 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,238 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 32.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,047,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,836,000 after buying an additional 258,377 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 74,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ventas by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,420,000 after purchasing an additional 49,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 350.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average is $53.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.14. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

