Pendal Group Ltd Sells 424 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,453.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Piper Sandler upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total transaction of $370,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $512.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $558.80 and a 200 day moving average of $620.55.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

