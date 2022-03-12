Pendal Group Ltd Sells 51,487 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,487 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Brixmor Property Group worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,347 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 630.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,130,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,998,000 after acquiring an additional 975,756 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,260,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,084,000 after acquiring an additional 407,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,752,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,685,000 after acquiring an additional 311,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRX opened at $24.87 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $27.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

