Pendal Group Ltd Sells 64,970 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,970 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,574,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,100,000 after acquiring an additional 24,773 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,625,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,488 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,179,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,107,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 381.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,304,000 after buying an additional 241,044 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 192,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.93. The company has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.98 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

