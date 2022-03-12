Pendal Group Ltd Takes $2.49 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 553.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter valued at $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Gartner by 189.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.80.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $279.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.58. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.59 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,615 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

