Pendal Group Ltd Takes $2.65 Million Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 148,611 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 37.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $20.31 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.90%.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

