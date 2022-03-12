Pendal Group Ltd Takes $2.81 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 116.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

