Pendal Group Ltd Takes $3.55 Million Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 945,664 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,045,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,634 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 5,271.6% during the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 5,781,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673,646 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 44.9% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 15,986,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,283 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 192.4% during the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 7,046,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 31.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,373,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,647 shares in the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

ITUB opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile (Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

