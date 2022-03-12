Pendal Group Ltd Trims Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 123.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $130.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $121.21 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.76.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

