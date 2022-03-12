Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 104.0% from the February 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68.0 days.

A number of analysts have commented on PEGRF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pennon Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of PEGRF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.14. 131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $25.29.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

